Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Is 'happy' As Scottish School Adds History Of LGBTQ+ In Its Curriculum

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to the story session of Instagram and expressed her happiness after learning that the Scottish School curriculum has decided to introduce LGBTQ+ inclusive lessons. Sharing a post of a page of Instagram, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared her views on the same. The caption of her Instagram story read, "This makes me so happy! / What a wonderful decision. [with a sun and a rainbow emoticon]" (sic).

Reportedly, Scotland is all set to become the world’s first nation that will teach LGBTQ+ history in schools from next year onwards, that is 2021. It is reported that the lessons planned for the new LGBTQ+ curriculum in Scotland will include topics such as homophobia, biphobia and transphobia, and awareness of the history of LGBTQ+ movements, among many others. All the government school students would be mandatorily receiving classes on the problems faced by the LGBT+ community and on equality.

However, this is not the first time that the Neerja actor has supported the community. Earlier, Sonam has often discussed several issues of the community on her social media handles. Apart from social media, Sonam during her appearance in a popular chat show has revealed that she is a strong supporter of the queer community and its rights.

Sonam Kapoor's projects

Talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, directed by Abhishek Sharma. The rom-com film also featured the popular South actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, was a debacle at the BO. Apart from this, Sonam's another 2019 release Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Rajkummar Rao and Anil Kapoor, also failed to attract footfalls at the cash registers. Though in recent times the actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects, it is speculated that the sequel of her 2018's release, Veere Di Wedding, is on cards.

