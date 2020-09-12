Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Initiates 'TimeTravelWithSKA' To 'show Some Love To Yesteryear Icons'

On Friday night, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja announced a fun activity for fans on Instagram. Interestingly, with the initiative, Sonam wanted to pay an ode to yesteryear icons. Sonam wrote, "Staying at home during quarantine has given us ample time to romance with nostalgia. Keeping that in mind, I’ve come up with the perfect way for you to #TimeTravelWithSKA and take a trip down memory lane - but in the most stylish way possible, obviously."

Getting into the details, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja explained how she has always loved going back in time to look at how divas back in the day would set the benchmark for beauty and fashion. She continued, "So for the third edition of #TakeTwoWithSonam, let’s show our yesteryear icons some love by emulating their clutter-breaking style, shall we?". Sonam shared glimpses of how she recreated some of the most iconic looks by Madhubala, Mumtaz, Waheeda and Meena Kumari. Sonam recreated Mumtaz's look from her evergreen song Aajkal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche.

Also Read | Madhubala's sister opens up about the veteran actor's relationship with Dilip Kumar

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares post honouring the contributions of Saraswatibai Phalke in films

The Zoya Factor actor explained that those were her creations, and expressed excitement to see whose looks her fans would recreate. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote, "Get styling, my loves... I’m waiting." Along with the post, she also shared the details of the steps to be followed.

Here are the steps penned by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

Show me how you #TimeTravelWithSKA. Go all out with the retro vibe.

Don’t forget to post the original image with the look that you’re recreating.

Remember to tag me.

Use the hashtag #TakeTwoWithSonam

Don’t forget, the deadline for all your submissions is 15th September. Have fun styling!

Also Read | Did you know Meena Kumari was known as 'Reading Mahjabeen'?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja further announced that the #TimeTravelWithSKA challenge can be taken up by boys too. She asked the boys to feel free and choose their picks. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram post garnered a lot of attention as fans gushed to express excitement. A user wrote, "Yayyyy! So excited," whereas many simply dropped hearts on the post. Take a look below:

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's directorial titled The Zoya Factor, alongside Dulquer Salmaan. Reportedly, she will be seen in the Hindi remake of a Korean film titled Blind. However, Sonam has not divulged any details about the same.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares bad experience with a skin product on her Instagram Story; see pic



Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.