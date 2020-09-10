Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Post Honouring The Contributions Of Saraswatibai Phalke In Films

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is not only a very popular entertainment artist, but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Sonam keeps her fans updated at all times. Recently, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a post in honour of Saraswatibai Phalke.

Also Read | Times When Sonam Kapoor Spoke Fearlessly On The Topic Of Feminism

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja honours Saraswatibai Phalke

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of the very active celebrities on social media. Recently, on September 10, 2020, the actor took to her official Instagram handle in order to honour Saraswatibai Phalke. The actor shared a bunch of pictures and videos acknowledging Saraswatibai Phalke’s achievements while she penned down a very heart-warming caption.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Or Deepika Padukone: Who Wore White Blazer And Neckpiece Better?

In her caption, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja spoke about how great a “first experience” feels. She praised and acknowledged Saraswatibai Phalke by informing her fans that Saraswatibai Phalke not only contributed to the making of the first-ever movie made in India, but she was also the first-ever female editor on it. The actor said that it was at a time when it was widely unheard of for a woman to be a part of the entertainment industry, Saraswatibai Phalke went on to become India’s first-ever movie editor. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mentioned that even though the Dadasaheb Phalke Awards are known to be the epitome of acknowledgement for actors in India, many don’t know about the Saraswatibai Dadasaheb Phalke Awards. She goes on to inform people that Saraswatibai Dadasaheb Phalke Awards are awarded to female actors and technicians who have achieved a remarkable feat in their respective fields.

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Hits The Gym After Quarantine, Says "I Didn’t Think I’d Be So Happy"



Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also revealed through her caption that when she was introduced to Saraswatibai Phalke’s contributions to the Indian Film Industry, it did not take her even a minute to be in awe of her sheer brilliance, determination and grit. The actor said that diluted by Saraswatibai Phalke’s husband's success, her work often goes unnoticed and that is why in this edition of #WomenInFilm, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wanted to do some justice to her legacy. The actor has described Saraswatibai Phalke as a true multi-tasker and has revealed that Saraswatibai Phalke’s relentless hustle never fails to inspire Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

Also Read | Times When Sonam Kapoor Was Completely Savage On Twitter; Read Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.