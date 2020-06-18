Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wishes Karishma Boolani On Birthday, Calls Her 'kindest And Nicest'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has always been very appreciative and supportive of all her friends, and this can be seen through Instagram posts. The actor recently took to her account to share a lovely birthday post for Karishma Boolani. Karishma Boolani is a sports scientist and founder and CEO of Humanics. Sonam's sister Rhea Kapoor is reportedly dating Karishma's brother Karan Boolani.

Sonam Kapoor's birthday post

Sonam shared a picture of herself along with Karishma where the two can be seen all decked up in traditional outfits. Sonam and Karishma are holding hands as they are getting captured in the photo. In the caption of the post, Sonam wished Karishma a happy birthday and called her by her pet name Cookie. Sonam Kapoor Anuja also shared that Karishma is the kindest and nicest person she knows. She sent her love towards Cookie on this special day.

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories to share pictures with Karishma Boolani. She shared two pictures with Karishma. In the first one, she shared a picture from Karishma's wedding. The next picture is also a beautiful snap of the two friends posing for the camera. Here are the pictures shared by Sonam:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's wish for Alpa Khimani

Sonam Kapoor seems to be mindful to wish all her friends on their birthdays. She also wished makeup artist and friend Alpa Khimani on her birthday. Sonam shared a picture with Alpa. She can be seen in traditional attire, wearing a purple and gold lehenga along with heavy jewellery. She has her hand over Alpla's shoulder as she smiles for the camera. In the caption of the post, she wrote:

Happy happy birthday my dearest alpa.. thank you for everything you do for me.. love you lots and can’t wait to see you!

On this occasion, Sonam Kapoor also shared some pictures of herself along with Alpa. The first picture is of Alpa doing her makeup as she is sitting patiently and letting Alpa do her magic on her. Here is the picture that she shared:

Sonam Kapoor's birthday twin

Sonam Kapoor celebrates her birthday on June 9. On the day of her birthday, she took to her Instagram to wish another of her friends, Anum, who also share the same date birthday with her. Sonam wished the designer and blogger a very happy birthday. She also called her the nicest and smartest human. She also shared how she always remains sweet, genuine and lovely.

