'Anupamaa' Written Update Jan 21: Vanraj Asks His Wife For A Chance, Samar-Nandu In Love

Star Plus' show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey in lead roles is witnessing some high-end drama. While the entire family enjoys the Makar Sankranti festivities, Vanraj and Anupamaa give their relationship a new start. However, things turn upside down after Anupamaa learns that it was all a dream and now Kavya is her husband's present love interest. While Kinjal-Toshu indulges in emotional conversation, Samar and Nandini express their love for each other. Here's Anupamaa written update for January 21 episode.

In the Anupamaa January 21 episode, Vanraj requests Anupamaa to give him a chance but the latter doesn't respond to him. More so, Anupamaa also tells him that he has spoilt the lives of two women and asks him to go and mend his ways with Kavya. Samar, on the other hand, meets Nandini in the park and tells her about his feelings. The latter, who is shattered by the on-going ruckus in her house, asks Samar to not tell her about his feelings. A blunt Samar tells her that he will not stop following her until she realises her feelings for him.

Meanwhile, Kavya visits Vanraj at the temple and informs him that she is all set to go back to Anirudh. However, the latter changes his mind and recalls Anupamaa's harsh words. He realises that she no longer wants him in her life. Vanraj goes to Kavya's place and the latter tells him that she's going abroad with Anirudh. Soon, Vanraj goes home and informs everyone that he wants to live with Kavya and that he will go away from Anupamaa's life. Leela, Hasmukh and the kids are all shocked to hear his decision. Anupamaa stands strong to her decision and also calls up the lawyer and asks him to arrange the divorce papers as soon as possible.

Kavya rejoices this moment and thinks that finally, Vanraj is hers forever. Meanwhile, Pakhi talks to her best friend about a party and prays that her parents don't get separated at all. Vanraj confesses that he will not change his decision this time.

