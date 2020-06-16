Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Quotes Mother Teresa; Says 'love Your Family To Promote World Peace'

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently shared a prepossessing family picture on Instagram, which features Anil Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Karan Boolani, Anand Ahuja and Sunita Kapoor posing happily. The picture features the star-family all dressed-up in traditional attire. Take a look:

With the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor wrote: “What can you do to promote world peace? Go home and love your family. – Mother Teresa”. Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media, and recently the actor took to her Instagram handle to repost an unmissable throwback picture, which also features Arjun Kapoor in his early teen years. Originally posted by her designer friend, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen posing with her friend, while Arjun Kapoor is seen flashing a big smile to the camera.

With the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote: “Some Serious Throwback”. The actor also tagged her friends in the picture. While Sonam can be seen dressed in a one-piece, Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a magnified chess board-inspired shirt. Take a look at the unmissable picture shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja:

Sonam Kapoor on professional front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

(Image credits: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Instagram)

