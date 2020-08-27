Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Looks Mesmerising In A Throwback Photo From 2007; See Pic

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is quite active on social media and engages with her fans and followers on the platform. Recently, the star took to Instagram and posted a throwback picture through her official handle. The 2007 photo features Sonam Kapoor Ahuja in traditional attire. Here’s everything to know about the actor’s latest social media post that you must check out. Read on:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a throwback photo

Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram account and treated her fans to a throwback picture on August 26, 2020, Wednesday. The actor shared a monochrome photo from 2007. It features her in ethnic attire, while she is seen posing for the candid capture. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has donned a designer suit and teamed it with a classic patterned dupatta. Sitting against the backdrop of a white wall, the actor has accessorized her dress with a pair of large statement earrings. For a rounded off look, she has kept her long and straightened hair loose and opted for minimal makeup. The actor can also be seen sporting a ring, as she stares into the distance.

In the caption accompanying her social media post, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mentioned the year from which the throwback picture was. It is around 13 years old. The actor wrote, “This picture was take in 2007”. Check out her monochrome photo on Instagram:

Response on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram photo

Within a few hours of posting, the Bollywood star’s social media post garnered around 1.5 lakh likes and more than 1370 comments. Numerous fans, followers, and fellow celebrities applauded the actor’s beauty. They took to the comment section and called Sonam Kapoor Ahuja beautiful. On the other hand, many among them dropped positive emoticons like hearts, fire, kisses, and sparkle. Check out their response to her picture on the social media platform:

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest story on social media

Apart from sharing on feed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja also posted a similar photo in the stories section after some time. It shows one of the pictures from the same photoshoot in colourful version. Check out the actor’s story on Instagram:

