Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Adorable Childhood Picture With Her Siblings

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to Instagram on Friday, December 11, 2020, to share an adorable childhood picture of her along with her siblings Rhea Kapoor and Harshvardhan Kapoor. In the picture, the trio looks truly adorable as they are all smiles for the camera. Along with the picture, the actor also went on to pen a sweet note revealing details about childhood. On seeing this post, fans went on to comment on all things nice.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja went on to share a sweet picture from the childhood album of her along with her siblings. In the picture, the trio can be seen standing one behind the other and striking a cute pose as they are all smiles for the camera. Sonam can be seen donning a blue floral dress. Rhea sported a white t-shirt and black coat and little Harshvardhan Kapoor can be seen wearing a yellow long sleeves t-shirt and striped pants. In the picture, one can also notice the elaborate cupboard that Sonam is leaning on.

Along with the picture, the actor penned a sweet note revealing details about the picture. She wrote, “I miss this ðŸ¤—â¤ï¸ thanks @boney.kapoor chachu for the photo.. love you”. Take a look at the picture below.

As soon as the actor shared the post online, fans went on to comment on all things nice. The post went on to receive likes and comments from netizens. Some of the users went on to comment revealing how adorable the trio looked during their childhood. While some also praised their relation with each other. One of the users wrote, “You guys are such cuties”. While the other one wrote, “Aww. I am sure you three have the same bond till now. Lots of love”. Check out a few comments below.

Earlier on, Sonam posted a video of her makeup process to Instagram. She added the caption that she felt good in glam" as the makeup artists had the final brush strokes on her face. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's makeup artists Maria Asadi and Aamir Naveed were also tagged in the caption as the actor thanked them both for getting her hair and facial highlights done right. Take a look.

