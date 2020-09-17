Rhea Kapoor Shares A Throwback Post, Reveals How She Feels In Front Of The Camera

Often Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor post throwback pictures from their childhood. Recently, Rhea took to her Instagram to post a picture with father Anil Kapoor and sister Sonam. She also added a note wherein she talked about how she is still nervous in front of the camera. Here's what this is about.

Rhea Kapoor opens up about being nervous in front of the camera

Rhea Kapoor on Instagram treated her fans with a 'blast from the past'. The sepia-tinted picture showed a little Rhea posing for the camera with her arms around father Anil Kapoor's neck. Her face is scrunched up in a frown while Sonam Kapoor poses like an expert.

Adding a note in the caption, Rhea Kapoor revealed her struggle with being in front of the camera. The caption reads, "How I still feel on the inside in front of the camera. Nervous, fidgety, cranky that I’m not in control and annoyed that everyone else seems soooo comfy. Now I breathe and think of Oprah. #fakeittillyoumakeit". Take a look at the post here:

Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor often pose in front of the camera nowadays for photo shoots and family portraits. Added to these are other childhood throwbacks. However, looking at Rhea now, it does not seem that the celeb is shy in front of the camera as she strikes quite bold and confident poses.

Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor had earlier posted a throwback picture from the sets of Aisha. She recalled her journey as a producer which started with this film. The caption to the post read, "Film Wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. #babyproducer (Aisha, 2010)". Check it out:

Aisha was Rhea Kapoor's first stint as a producer and it was followed by two more movies. These include Khoobsurat starring Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan and Veere Di Wedding starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania. When she is not busy producing films, Rhea doubles up as Sonam's stylist and she is said to be the secret behind the actor's fashionable looks.

