Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Sister Rhea Kapoor Pens Sweet Birthday Wish For Cousin

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has often featured on her sister Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram posts. However, this is a special post of Rhea wishing her cousin Nandini Singh on her birthday. Rhea posted a picture of the three of them hugging each other while Sonam and Rhea are seen pecking kisses on Nandini’s cheeks. She wrote, “Sisters are the best. Belated happy birthday to the firecracker of the family @nandinijsingh. I love you so much thanks for teaching me how to party and what a real hug feels like #bonecrusher.”

Rhea Kapoor’s post

In this Instagram post, the trio is seen squeezing each other for a hug as they pose for a picture. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is wearing a simple white shirt paired with a shimmery skirt. Her look is completed with two delicate pieces of necklaces.

Fan reactions to Rhea's post

Many fans reacted and commented on the post. One of the followers commented, “Rhea your relationship with other sister is so strong, yes sisters are the best.!” While the others have conveyed their wishes in the comments.

Source: Rhea Kapoor Instagram Comment Section

In other news, Rhea has been winning hearts with her latest social media stint, Good Influencer Project. She launched this project during the lockdown. The initiative of this project is to help young business owners get back on track during such difficult times. It's a small initiative but has a great impact on small businesses.

Rhea launched the project on her Instagram post that read, “As a fellow entrepreneur it breaks my heart to see small business suffer, so here it goes, let's use our power for good! #thegoodinfluencer project wants to help you reach out! SWIPE RIGHT and I will explain! Let's merge your talent and hard work and my platform and network to try to make this sucky situation better for everyone! Love, Rhea”

Rhea received a massive response to her project. Over 7000 businesses got in touch with her. She was overwhelmed with the responses and urged more people to participate. Check her Instagram post below.

Image Credits: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

