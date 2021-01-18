Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Fun BTS Pic With Director Shome; Quips 'We're Serious About Job'

On January 18, 2021, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official Instagram handle and shared a picture featuring herself and DOP Gairik Sarkar and director Shome Makhija. In the picture, the trio is all smile as they pose for the camera. The place tagged in the picture is Glasgow, United Kingdom. In her caption, Sonam sarcastically informed her fans that the trio is serious about their jobs and that ‘cold’ is making them behave this way.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares a BTS pic with the Blind crew members

In the picture, Sonam can be seen wearing an all-black winter outfit. She wore a black jacket, trousers and toppled up her look with black boots and ear cuffs. While Gairik wore a black bomber jacket and black trousers with a tennis ball cap and black shoes. Shome wore a greyish bomber jacket with light blue trousers and black boots. He also completed his look with a tennis ball cap and white headphones in his neck. Sonam captioned the picture as, “We are making a thriller and are very serious about our jobs. The cold is making us behave this way. Flanked by The DOP and The Director. ‘#Ateam’, ‘#blind’, ‘#gia’”.

Gairik commented, “Ohhhh we made it to the A-team finally” while Shome wrote, “Made it to the A-team! I would like to thank the academy, my parents and Instagram!” As soon as Sonam posted the picture, her fans were quick enough to like the post and flooded the comments section with positivity. A fan commented, “Gosh its freezing” with a crying face emoticon. Another one wrote, “Beautiful Sonam Kapoor” and dropped a red heart. A user wrote, “So cute” with a heart. Several other fans called her ‘awesome’ and ‘cute’ and expressed their excitement for the duo’s collaboration.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's movies

In the month of December 2020, Sonam kickstarted the shooting of her upcoming flick which is a crime-thriller titled Blind, in the United Kingdom. The film is a remake of the Korean film with the same title. The plot of the film revolves around a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer. Alongside Sonam, the cast also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli and Lilette Dubey in the essential roles. Directed by Shome, the film is bankrolled by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim.

Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos Instagram

