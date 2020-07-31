Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Organises Outdoor Picnic For Hubby Anand's 35th Birthday Bash, See Pics

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrated the 35th birthday of her hubby Anand on Thursday. Giving a sneak peek into the celebration, Anand Ahuja shared a picture on his social media handle and unveiled that Sonam Kapoor arranged an outdoor picnic for him.

In the picture, shared by Anand, Sonam is seen wearing a flowy floral kurta and palazzo while smiling for the camera. Meanwhile, wifey Sonam also shared a few glimpses of birthday cake cutting on her social media handle.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates hubby Anand's 35th birthday

Interestingly, Anand Ahuja shared the picture and wrote a caption for it, which read, "Happening Right Now: my birthday gifts- @sonamkapoor & this “simple” outdoor picnic she organized (sic)". Sunita Kapoor, Anand’s mother-in-law, commented, “Faaaaaabbbb,” along with two heart-eyes emoticons. Many of their fans also left birthday wishes in the comments section. “How sweet! You’re a lucky man! Happy birthday,” one user wrote; “Wow thats so pretty and thoughtful...happy birthday..have a great one,” another wrote.

A couple of hours later, the Neerja actor also took to her social media wall and shared a slideshow of two pictures. In the first picture, Sonam and Anand are seen striking a pose for a selfie with their all-smiling faces. In the second picture, Sonam and Anand cut the cake. In the comments section Anand's father-in-law, Anil Kapoor, showered love on him and actor Disha Patani wrote, "Happy b’day anand have a great one"

Writing a brief caption for hubby, Sonam penned, "Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you’re my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self. And to answer your question , yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I’d ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make".

In response to Sonam's heartfelt emotional note, in the comments box, Anand Ahuja said, "awww. We’re two children together - boyfriend girlfriend. You’re the purest - that’s the best way to describe you- purest soul. My All-In-One. Love you."

