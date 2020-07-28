Sonam Kapoor Lists Down Anand Ahuja's Favourite Food, Latter Says 'You Missed Mexican'

As Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is gearing up for husband Anand's birthday, she shared a video in which she narrates Ahuja's 'favourite foods'. Sonam Kapoor begins with informing her fans that it's just four days to go for Anand Ahuja's birthday. As she begins discussing Anand's four favourite foods, she says, "One of his favourite cuisines is South Indian food. He loves South Indian food." Sonam goes on to mention a few places they love going in Mumbai.

After which, the video sees The Zoya Factor actor talking about Anand Ahuja's second favourite food. Sonam says, "His second favourite type of cuisine is Japanese. He loves Japanese food. He loves sesame spinach, vegetarian sushi. He is obsessed with Marinara pizza. (which I don't consider pizza)."

Kapoor continues, "Last but not least, he loves Indian food. (Home-made food). He likes typical Indian food. I hope I got them right Anand, love you." On sharing the video, Sonam wrote, "Anand’s favourite foods had to be a topic in itself haha. Cannot even begin to explain how much I miss going to restaurants and hogging with you. But this will have to do for now. I’m pretty sure about my answers, so I hope I’m right."

Sonam Kapoor's video

As soon as Sonam Kapoor's Instagram video for Anand Ahuja's birthday countdown was up, the latter in no time replied on the post. Anand went on to correct Sonam and wrote, "And the one you missed is Mexican food." Anand also corrected the Japanese dishes listed down by Sonam. He then wrote, "Ghar ka khana is definitely 1. By a long shot. So you were spot on there."

Anand further penned, "Like you said- Marinara. Must be a nice brick oven, thin, Italian style. And PS, this is a very authentic Italian pizza. Gotta have some of that coconut milk-based, nice cream with it." Check out Anand Ahuja's lengthy comment.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when Sonam Kapoor put up a video for Anand. The actor has been time and again sharing countdown videos. From Anand’s most favourite musical artists to his five favourite cities, Kapoor has shared it all.

