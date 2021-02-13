Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Wraps Up 'Blind' Shoot, Shares Boomerang Jumping With Joy

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is on cloud nine after wrapping up her latest film titled Blind. The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor had been shooting for the upcoming movie in Glasgow, Scotland for the past month and was sharing glimpses from the sets of the thriller as well. The film Blind is a remake of a Korean movie of the same name and follows the story of a blind police officer who is in search of a serial killer.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram post

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram recently and announced the completion of her latest movie titled Blind, which belongs to the crime-thriller genre. The entire cast and crew of the movie were filming in Glasgow, Scotland for one month. Sonam's caption read, "It’s a Film Wrap for #BLIND! See you at the Movies!" The boomerang that Sonam shared had her jumping with joy with a slate in her hand. The film's director Shome Makhija and cinematographer Gairik Sarkar were also present in the video.

Fan reactions on Sonam's post

The Delhi 6 actor has close to 30.6 million followers on Instagram and her latest post received 120k views in less than an hour of posting it. Fans and followers of the Bollywood star took to the comments section and congratulated the actor on the completion of her latest venture. While one comment read, "It will be a blockbuster movie!!!â¤ï¸", another stated, "Lovelyâ¤ï¸". You can see a few comments from her post here.

Earlier, Sonam shared a photo with her team from her vanity. "All in our small little bubble. The A-Team ... #BLIND #GIA .. our little normal," she wrote. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos from the sets of Blind often surface on the internet and fans have expressed excitement about the movie. The actor even shared glimpses of the cold Scotland weather and how she kept herself warm with a hot water bottle.

The film also features Vinay Pathak, Purab Kohli, and Lilette Dubey in pivotal roles. It has been produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Manisha W, Pinkesh Nahar, Sachin Nahar, and Hyunwoo Thomas Kim. The makers are planning a 2021 release for Blind. Sonam Kapoor was last seen playing herself in Vikramaditya Motwane's AK vs AK, which starred her father, Anil Kapoor, and Anurag Kashyap in lead roles. Her last full-fledged role was in the rom-com, The Zoya Factor with Dulquer Salmaan.

