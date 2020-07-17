Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Shares Tribute Post For 'a True Legend' Fearless Nadia; See Here

Since the lockdown has started, people have been active on social media. Celebrities have also been sharing posts on their respective social media handles. In the same context, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has attracted a lot of attention with her latest post on Instagram. Read more to know about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's recent Instagram post.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's post for Fearless Nadia

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently took to her Instagram to share a tribute post for Mary Ann Evans aka Fearless Naida. She shared a couple of pictures of the actor and explained why exactly was she called Fearless Nadia. She also explained her importance and how she changed the film industry with her outstanding roles. The actor also wrote a heartfelt message for Fearless Nadia that has brought in a lot of traffic on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s Instagram. See post.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja captioned her post with, “I don’t know how you guys feel, but I’m blown to bits! When I read about Nadia, I was stunned. Being an actor, I know how important our physical health and appearance is. There’s a reason why most actors today don’t perform their own stunts. Even now, physical combat is seen as 'something that only men are supposed to do in films. Running on trains and fighting the enemy or even working the whip - these are seen as things the “hero” does to win. Many say that she was better at stunts than most male actors of the time! Added to all of this is the fact that from Australia she came to India, learnt the language, learnt the craft and made a name for herself here. It’s amazing how she challenged the norm back in the ‘30s and ‘40s, and decided to risk it all by doing her stunts herself. So inspiring and courageous. A true legend, in my opinion!”

Who was Fearless Nadia?

Fearless Nadia was a popular Indian actor of Australian origin. She is well known for her role in the 1935 film, Hunterwali. At that point, Hunterwali was a huge film because it was one of the earliest female-led Indian films. After Hunterwali, Fearless Nadia went to do some of the most successful films of her time. She was in the acting business for more than 30 years and she decided to end her career with the film Khiladi. She is considered as one of the gems of Indian cinema and is also a true inspiration for current and upcoming actors of the film industry.

