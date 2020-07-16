Sonam Kapoor's Films With Swara Bhasker That Left A Mark On The Audience

Sonam Kapoor has been a part of various Bollywood films. The actor has played lead roles of a strong-headed woman in many movies. In many of her movies, the actor has been seen alongside Swara Bhasker. Take a look at some of her films, in which she has appeared with Swara Bhasker.

Veere Di Wedding

Veere Di Wedding is a drama film released in 2018. The plot of the movie revolves around the lives of four friends who reunite as one of them decides to get married. The film features Sonam Kapoor in the role of Avni, who is a lawyer and has a stroke of bad luck in her love life. On the other hand, Swara plays the role of Sakshi Soni, who lives with her parents after moving out of her NRI husband’s home. The film has been directed by Shashanka Ghosh and stars actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhaskar, and Shikha Talsania in lead roles.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sonam Kapoor’s family drama film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo garnered massive attention from fans at the time of its release. The movie starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor in lead roles is helmed by Sooraj Barjatya. Although the film received mixed reviews from critics, the songs and the cinematography of the film were widely appreciated by many. The story of the film revolves around a prince's lookalike named Prem and the various challenges that he faces. The film also has several dubbed versions, including the Telugu and Tamil versions as Prem Leela and Meimarandhen Paaraayo, respectively. The film reportedly was made on a budget of ₹180 crores, and it earned an estimated amount of ₹432 crores at the box office. In the movie, Swara plays the role of Salman’s sister.

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa released in the year 2013 and features Dhanush in the lead role opposite Sonam Kapoor. This love story is directed by Aanand L. Rai, while Himanshu Sharma has written the story. Fans loved the film for its love story, and the pair of Dhanush and Sonam. In this film, Dhanush and Sonam fall in love during their teenage years but Sonam moves away and moves on and falls in love with a fellow college student leader, Akram Zaidi played by Abhay Deol. In the film, Swara plays the role of Dhanush’s friend, who also loves him and wants to get married to him. The film was successful at the box-office, and Swara Bhasker also won Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Female) at BIG Star Entertainment Awards.

