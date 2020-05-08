'Nothing Compares To You': Sonam Kapoor Pens A Special Post For Anand On Anniversary

Two years ago on May 8, 2018, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja took the Internet by storm, after pictures from their opulent wedding were all over the internet. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja got married in the midst of family and close friends with utmost grandeur and extraordinaire festivities. And today, while the duo celebrates their second year anniversary together amid quarantine, Sonam Kapoor penned a heart-melting note for hubby which has left fans in the awe of the duo's unconditional love.

Sonam Kapoor pens note for Anand Ahuja

While the internet is blazing with Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's wedding pictures, The Zoya Factor caught all the eyeballs with her adorable post for her husband on the occasion of the duo's second year wedding anniversary. Sonam shared a cute picture in which she plantingcan be seen planting a kiss on Anand Ahuja's cheeks, while the latter is seen giving a goofy expression. Check out her note here.

Sonam Kapoor's caption to the post read, "Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing beside me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony, with their friends and family members. As per reports, the duo met in 2015, when Kapoor was on a promotional spree for her movie, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Soon after, they began chit-chatting on social media. However, reports state that Ahuja had fallen in love with Kapoor since the very first time they began chatting over the phone.

The duo is now quarantined together at their Delhi residence and is passing time by indulging in various activities at home. From baking scrumptious pancakes to preparing delicious meals, the Saawariyaa actor is doing her best to fulfill her wifey duties. Moreover, amidst all, she seemingly misses her dad Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor too.

