Sonam Kapoor Elated To Receive Wedding Anniversary Gift From Husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor who is in Delhi these days with her husband Anand Ahuja, is spending most of her time posting hilarious things on social media. The Bollywood''s power couple has been winning hearts on the internet with their social media PDA. It seems that Anand knows the tricks and tactics of how to make her feel special. Just ahead of their second wedding anniversary, Anand gifted Sonam something very special.

Sonam Kapoor receives a surprise gift from husband Anad Ahuja

The Neerja actress who has been treating fans with some amazing throwback pictures on her Instagram shared a glimpse of the surprise gift. The actress shared a video on her Instagram story, where she can be seen as holding a gaming console that was gifted to her by her hubby on the occasion of their wedding anniversary. Expressing her excitement and happiness over the same, Sonam wrote, "AnandAhuja knows me too well. Love you so much."

From the video shared fans can make out that the Veere Di Wedding star is all set to binge on to Mario, Zelda, and other games with her gaming console during her quarantine period. Now fans are excited to watch what surprise does Sonam has in store for his husband after she received this beautiful gesture from Anand. For the unversed, Sonam tied the knot with Anand on 8 May 2018, in a traditional Sikh ceremony in Bandra, Mumbai and the couple will celebrate their second anniversary this year.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite South star Dulqueer Salmaan, however, the film failed to make its mark on the box office. Based on writer Anuja Chauhan’s book by the same name, The Zoya Factor narrates the story of an advertising executive who finds herself as a lucky charm of the Indian cricket team during world cup tournament. She will be next seen in the Hindi remake of the popular movie Blind.

