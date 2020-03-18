Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Back To Delhi Amid Coronavirus, To Be Quarantined

Due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the city, Bollywood celebrities are sharing pictures of themselves while they quarantine at home to help contain the spread of the virus. While most of the stars have stopped travelling abroad, Veere Di Wedding actor Sonam Kapoor, along with husband Anand Ahuja also decided to return back to Delhi from London. Now that Sonam has reached home safe, she took to her Instagram story and shared her experience about the same.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja decide to self-quarantine amid Coronavirus outbreak

Sonam Kapoor, after reaching home, took to her social media to share her experience while flying back home. Sonam mentioned that she and Anand Ahuja couldn’t wait to get back home. Thanking everyone who helped her with a smooth journey, she expressed that everything at the airport was very responsibly done. She also talked about how when they reached India, they were given a form to fill in which asked about their travel history.

Lastly, Sonam Kapoor also mentioned that she and Anand Ahuja will self-quarantine at their house in Delhi to ensure safety. She also wrote that they live with their parents and grandparents, and requested everyone to be safe and cautious throughout this period.

Sonam Kapoor also gave credits to the government of India and said that they are doing their best for the country and its safety. The Neerja actor talked about how they weren't questioned much at London airport. She says all of us are in this together and need to take precautions to be hale and hearty.

