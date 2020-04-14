Sonam Kapoor Asks A Quirky Question In Her Post; Hubby Anand Ahuja Has The Perfect Reply

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most well-known celebrities in Bollywood. The actor is always lauded for her exquisite fashion sense. She often goes on to post stunning pictures on social media giving fans a glimpse of her sartorial choices. Sonam Kapoor recently posted a lovely picture and her husband, Anand Ahuja’s comment is completely too cute to miss.

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram to share a stunning throwback picture from one of her photoshoots. She can be seen dressed in an animal print, plunging neckline and black lacy border. She completed the look with a black intricate necklace, bold makeup and a sleek bun hairdo.

Sonam Kapoor went on to caption the picture, by asking her fans “Guess where I was.” And seems like her husband had a perfect reply to Sonam’s question. Anand Ahuja wrote, “You were looking for me! Am I right? He further added saying, "I was definitely looking for you.” Sonam Kapoor replied to his comment saying, “I found you though.” Check out the picture and their cute banter below.

The duo always manages to give fans complete relationship goals with their adorable moments together. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also keeping indulging in some social media banter as they go on to reply to each other’s posts with lovely and quirky messages. They also post adorable pictures together making fans go 'aww.' Here’s taking a look at some of the duo’s cute pictures together.

