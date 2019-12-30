Sonam Kapoor's Pictures From Rome With Husband Anand Ahuja Are Travel Goals; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor has had a busy year.The actor starred in two films this year named, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga and The Zoya Factor. Having settled in London after marriage, the actor is seen travelling a lot between her hometown and London. Sonam Kapoor is very popular among fans and is widely loved by fashion enthusiasts. From red-carpet events to airport looks, Sonam has always managed to look chic, glamorous and stylish. Apart from her fashion choices and films, Sonam is looked up to for travel destination choices and the diva is often seen posting pictures with her husband from gorgeous travel spots. Both the husband and wife are very active on social media. This time, the couple was seen posting pictures from their latest vacation to the city of Rome and giving some major travel goals. Rome, a city in Italy in Europe, is famous for its art and culture and the historical value it holds. Here are some of the pictures she posted on her Instagram stories. Check them out here.

Check out the pictures from Sonam's vacation in Rome

Other pictures of Sonam with husband Anand

This is not the first time that the couple has posted pictures from their vacation. They are often seen posting pictures of each other on their social media handles. Recently, they posted a picture of Christmas celebration on their social media handle. Check out some of the pictures here.

