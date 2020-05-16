'Anand Ahuja Would've Gone To Forest & Become Sadhu If He Hadn't Married Me': Sonam Kapoor

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have been among the power couples of the film industry, even before they had got married two years ago. The couple’s loved-up pictures and other PDA-filled moments keep making headlines. The duo is madly in love with each other and even the things that annoy each other will make fans gush over the couple.

Sonam opens up on Anand

After Sonam had recently revealed that her using his toothbrush always annoys him, the actor opened up on what habit of his that annoys her, in a recent interview with a magazine.

The Neerja star shared that she called her husband ‘Gautam Buddha' for being an extremely nice person, something that makes her feel lucky to have married him. She stated that he is so good that if not for marrying her, he’d have gone to the forest and become a sadhu.

Sonam also said that as a person, he was ‘black and white’, something that gets annoying for her. Giving an example, she shared that he always follows the rules, like while standing at the queue at the airport and not using his privileges. She shared that she had no option but to agree to him.

Sonam and Anand are currently quarantining at the latter’s home in Delhi. They had shared snapshots of their lavish home and left fans awestruck. The pictures and videos of their recent anniversary celebrations had made headlines too.

Meanwhile, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the actor lent her support to various relief funds and other initiatives. On the professional front, Sonam last featured in The Zoya Factor and will next be seen in a Sujoy Ghosh film.

