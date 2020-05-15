A R Rahman's Compositions That Featured Actor Sonam Kapoor | Check The List

A R Rahman is one of the popular musicians in Bollywood. The singer has sung various songs throughout his career. He is not only a singer but also an impeccable composer. He has composed many songs for movies and released various singles. His songs have featured many known actors, one of them being Sonam Kapoor. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's songs that are composed by A R Rahman.

Sonam Kapoor's movie songs composed by A R Rahman

Genda Phool

Genda Phool is one of the popular songs from the movie Delhi 6. The song features Sonam Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan. The song is sung by Rekha Bharadwaj, Shraddha Pandit and Sujata Majumdar. The lyrics of Genda Phool are written by Prasoon Joshi. The song has received over 5.9 million views and released on T-Series' YouTube channel on April 20, 2011.

Tum Tak

Tum Tak is another popular composition of A R Rahman. The song is from the movie Raanjhanaa and it features Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor. Tum Tak has received over 24 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Javed Ali, Keerthi Sagathia and Pooja AV. The lyrics of the song are penned by Irshad Kamil. Tum Tak released on August 12, 2013, on Eros Now's YouTube channel.

Piya Milenge

This song is also from the movie Raanjhanaa. Piya Milenge is a sad track composed by A R Rahman. The song has received over 5 million views on YouTube. Piya Milenge is sung by Sukhwinder Singh and KMMC Sufi. Listen to the touching track Piya Milenge

Masakali

Masakali is sung by Mohit Chauhan. The song is from the movie Delhi 6 that features Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor. The song is composed by A R Rahman. Recently, another version of the song released that is Masakali 2.0. The second version is sung by Tulsi Kumar and Sachet Tandon and the music is recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The original composition received over 25 million views on YouTube.

