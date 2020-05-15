Sonam Kapoor's 'Saawariya' & Other Bhansali Movies That Are Known For Their Sets

Saawariya was the debut film for the Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor both. Even though the movie didn't gain success at the box office, but the movie's sets and the artsy locations is still remembered by art fanatics. Bhansali used red, blue, and black tones for the whole movie. Read on to know more interesting facts about Bhansali's movies, including Saawariya, which are known for their huge, expensive sets.

Saawariya

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Saawariya was designed as a fairy tale. He made his city with lakes, streets, shops, and antique clock towers. He actually created a whole city for making this intense love story on the reel. Omung Kumar, who was art director during the time Saaawariya was released, worked together with Bhansali to create this artsy magic on the reel.

Bajirao Mastani

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie titled Bajirao Mastani is considered as one of the best sets ever used in a Bollywood film. No one can forget the beautiful golden palace where the song Deewani Mastani was filmed. The set was actually created in the Film City in Mumbai. The set for the whole movie was created in 45 days in Mumbai. According to the reports, Bhansali has actually asked for a Mughal-e-Azam type of set for shooting his movie Bajirao Mastani.

Padmaavat

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial Padmaavat garnered an immense appreciation from the audience due to its grand visuals in the movie. The Rajput kingdom was exceptionally shown in the movie due to Bhansali's grand projection of the Rajput palaces. The movie was shot in Chittor Fort but later the shoot location was changed to Mumbai where a Chittor Fort was then created in the studio. The set looked exactly like the original fort and the movie went on to become one of the highest grossers in Bollywood in 2018. Take a look at this song from the film which showcased the beautiful architecture of the Rajput forts.

