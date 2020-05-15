Sonam Kapoor's Memorable Roles For Which She Received Tremendous Fan Praise

Sonam Kapoor has starred in several hit films like I Hate Luv Storys, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Veere Di Wedding, and many more. Take a look at a few of her most memorable parts that has been lauded by fans. Do you agree with the list too?

Neerja

Sonam Kapoor won a National Award for the best actress for the biopic on Neerja Bhanot. The movie was a Ram Madhvani directorial which depicted the life of the brave Indian air hostess Neerja Bhanot. The film showcased the real-life event that occurred inside the Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan, on 5 September 1986. The plane was hijacked by the Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organisation.

Ek Ladki Ko Dekha To

Sonam Kapoor featured in a coming of age story in the year 2019 with the film Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movie was widely appreciated by the critics for its exceptional storyline. With this movie, Shelly Chopra Dhar made her directorial debut. Even the father-daughter duo of Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor was seen as reel life father-daughter for the first time as well. The film went on to break stereotypes and was much appreciative for handling of a sensitive topic with honesty.

Prem Ratan Dhan Payo

Sonam Kapoor featured in the movie Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 alongside Salman Khan. She played the role of Maithili in the film where Salman Khan portrayed a double role after many years. The plot of the movie revolves around the love story of Maithili and Prem along with the story about Salman's broken joint family. Director Sooraj Barjatya and Salman Khan collaborated for this movie after many years.

