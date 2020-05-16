Sonam Kapoor's Insta Story Features Anand Ahuja's Clean-shaven Look

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to social media and shared a video of herself with her husband. She posted a story on Instagram with Anand Ahuja featuring his new clean-shaven look. Kapoor cannot stop gushing over his fresh look. Read further ahead for more details:

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are among the most talked-about couples. Recently, the former posted a fun story on Instagram. Many people can relate with the video as they have to groom at home amid the nationwide lockdown. While Sonam Kapoor is chuckling, Anand Ahuja gives a peck on her cheek and fans cannot stop gushing over their cute banter. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s recent story video from one of their fan pages.

Since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018, they have been shelling out major couple goals. Anand Ahuja also stays in touch with his wife's family members and shares photos with them. The duo shares fun and adorable banter on social media which garner lots of positive response from their fans and followers. Recently, Sonam Kapoor also shared a series of pictures featuring her husband, in which he is holding a puppy. While she could not stop gushing over Anand Ahuja, the duo's social media followers dropped adorable comments appreciating his candid photo.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's most romantic photos

According to reports, they have been staying in Delhi after returning from London. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also celebrated their second marriage anniversary while quarantining at home. They received innumerable wishes from their friends, family members and fans on different social media platforms. Check out some of the duo’s romantic pictures.

What is Sonam Kapoor doing amid lockdown?

As she has been practicing social distancing, Sonam Kapoor has been quite active on Instagram these days. Due to the coronavirus outbreak, she has been staying indoors and indulging in activities like reading books and savouring desserts. She has been engaging with her fans with social media posts and quirky captions. Recently, she shared old pictures from her photoshoots and wrote hilarious captions about being stuck at her home. She received applause for her funny captions, which her audience could relate to. Moreover, she has been sharing throwback photos with her siblings, Bollywood celebrities, and her husband, Anand Ahuja while quarantining.

