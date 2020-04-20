Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja's Adorable Video Is Unmissable; Watch

Sonam and Anand are said to be one of the most popular couples in Bollywood. The two often make their fans' day better with their adorable pictures and videos on social media. From working out to baking together, the couple has a cute chemistry that fans adore on social media. During the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone else including celebrities have turned to social media for entertainment. During this time, a viral video has surfaced of the duo.

In the video, Sonam Kapoor is sitting in her apron, speaking to someone over the phone while her husband Anand Ahuja is recording her. Sonam Kapoor catches Anand Ahuja taking pictures of her's and says "Hi Anand". Later, Sonam continues telling the person over the call that "He's coming and taking a picture of me, I am sitting outside in an apron, I've started cooking by the way". The fans are wondering who Sonam Kapoor was speaking to.

Watch Sonam Kapoor's video here

In the video, Sonam Kapoor is rocking her all-black attire and tied up hair along with a white apron. Sonam Kapoor is wearing casual shoes while talking on the phone. Here is a look at what the fans have commented on the video.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor. In the film, Sonam Kapoor starred opposite Dulqueer Salman. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor has taken up a project which is the remake of the Korean film Blind. The film is originally directed by Ahn Sang-hoon. The crime thriller film revolves around the case of a missing person. So far, no official announcement has been made. But, reports suggest that Shome Makhija will direct the Hindi remake of the film.

