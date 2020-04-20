Sonam Kapoor And Other Actresses Who Shared Their Childhood Pics During Lockdown

Sonam Kapoor is one of the renowned celebrities in Bollywood. The actor is quite active on social media and during her quarantine, she has posted many pictures on her Instagram. She recently posted some of her childhood photos on social media. Not only Sonam Kapoor but there are also other Bollywood celebrities who have been posting childhood pictures on social media during their quarantine. Take a look at some of the celebrities' childhood pictures.

Actors who shared childhood pics during coronavirus lockdown

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor posted a cute throwback picture on her Instagram where she is seen alongside Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Marwah, Mohit Marwah. The post has gained over 334K likes on Instagram. Arjun Kapoor commented on the photo and said that he misses the group.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor posted a throwback photo where she was seen wearing a white outfit. The post has gained over 1.6 million likes on Instagram. Her brother Siddhanth Kapoor also commented on the image with various emojis.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut posted an image from her school days. In the image, Kangana is seen performing a play adaption of Ramayana. She also mentioned in the caption some fun facts about Ramayana.

Parineeti Chopra

The post has gained over 402K likes on Instagram. She posted an image with her classmates during her school days. The actor is seen wearing a white outfit in the throwback image.

