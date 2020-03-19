The Debate
The Debate
Sonam Kapoor To Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood Divas Donning Long-tail Gowns Like A Boss

Bollywood News

Many Bollywood actors like Sonam Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone amongst others sport long-tail gowns for events leaving fans smitten. Take a look.

Written By Alifiya Shaiwala | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

It is not surprising to know how Bollywood celebrities don the exquisite long-tail gowns like a boss. Be it, Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone or Priyanka Chopra, the divas of the star-studded industry flawlessly carry the whale-tip gowns for their events, leaving fans mesmerised. Here's a sneak peek into times when Bollywood stars rocked such extraordinaire outfits gracefully.

Sonam Kapoor's love for long-tail gowns is unmissable

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 Also Read | Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Back To Delhi Amid Coronavirus, To Be Quarantined

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Priyanka Chopra loves the long-tail gowns & these pics prove it right

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on

Also Read | Kim K, Priyanka Chopra & Deepika Padukone's outfits from the now postponed Met Gala

Deepika Padukone likes to keep it flowy for every outfit of hers

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone) on

Urvashi Rautela joins the bandwagon of sporting long-tail gowns 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by URVASHI RAUTELA 🇮🇳Actor🇮🇳 (@urvashirautela) on

Also Read | Emerald Green To Neon Green; Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked Shades Of Green Flawlessly

Alia Bhatt looks ravishing in these gowns

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Alia ☀️ (@aliaabhatt) on

Bhumi Pednekar slays in these ravishing gowns

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bhumi✨ (@bhumipednekar) on

Also Read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja To Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi; These B-town Couples Set Major Goals

 

 

First Published:
