The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Sonam Kapoor Is One Of The Most Outspoken Celebrities In Bollywood, Here's Proof

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor has never shied away from expressing an opinion about an issue. Through her tweets and Instagram posts, she stood true to her opinion and thoughts

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most outspoken celebrities in Bollywood. The Veere Di Wedding actor has never shied away from expressing her opinion about anything. Regardless of the topic, Sonam Kapoor has always spoken her mind.

Times when Sonam Kapoor spoke her mind

1.Supporting a female journalist

Journalist Rana Ayyub took to Instagram and talked about receiving an award for her contribution to journalism. Sonam Kapoor was quick to congratulate Rana on her achievement. Sonam Kapoor also called Ayyub “courageous” in her tweet.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja To Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi; These B-town Couples Set Major Goals

2. Calling out a sexist website

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram and called out a news website for calling her opinion about Mr. India 2 a “rant”. In her tweet, Sonam said, “It’s so sexist to call a woman’s well-worded statement a rant. Get a new copywriter. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s tweet here.

3. When she schooled a fan for calling her privileged

Sonam Kapoor in one of her tweets complained about an international airline losing her luggage for the second. One fan took this as a chance to called Sonam Kapoor privileged. The Aisha actor then went on to school the fan for his tweet.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Back To Delhi Amid Coronavirus, To Be Quarantined

4. When she spoke about the JNU violence

Many Bollywood celebrities chose to stay mum during the JNU violence. But Sonam Kapoor spoke out about the issue in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote, “My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be”.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Offers Aid In Distributing Ration To Film Technicians Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Also read | When Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor Talked About The Star's Cannes 2019 Looks

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI