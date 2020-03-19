Sonam Kapoor Is One Of The Most Outspoken Celebrities In Bollywood, Here's Proof

Sonam Kapoor is one of the most outspoken celebrities in Bollywood. The Veere Di Wedding actor has never shied away from expressing her opinion about anything. Regardless of the topic, Sonam Kapoor has always spoken her mind.

Times when Sonam Kapoor spoke her mind

1.Supporting a female journalist

Journalist Rana Ayyub took to Instagram and talked about receiving an award for her contribution to journalism. Sonam Kapoor was quick to congratulate Rana on her achievement. Sonam Kapoor also called Ayyub “courageous” in her tweet.

Congratulations Rana, you’re extremely courageous you deserve it unequivocally . https://t.co/Z45puyq9o4 — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 24, 2020

Also read | Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja To Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi; These B-town Couples Set Major Goals

2. Calling out a sexist website

Sonam Kapoor recently took to Instagram and called out a news website for calling her opinion about Mr. India 2 a “rant”. In her tweet, Sonam said, “It’s so sexist to call a woman’s well-worded statement a rant. Get a new copywriter. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s tweet here.

It’s so sexist to call a woman’s well worded statement a rant . Get a new copy writer. https://t.co/i1SgKippGd — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 22, 2020

3. When she schooled a fan for calling her privileged

Sonam Kapoor in one of her tweets complained about an international airline losing her luggage for the second. One fan took this as a chance to called Sonam Kapoor privileged. The Aisha actor then went on to school the fan for his tweet.

Are you mental? . Privilege is our parents hardwork, Who worked their whole lives to give their children everything. Why do people insist on shaming their children and their parents for it. Just pray that this doesn’t happen to your kids. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) January 9, 2020

Also read | Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Back To Delhi Amid Coronavirus, To Be Quarantined

4. When she spoke about the JNU violence

Many Bollywood celebrities chose to stay mum during the JNU violence. But Sonam Kapoor spoke out about the issue in a lengthy Instagram post. She wrote, “My thoughts are with the students at JNU you are so much braver than I could ever be”.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Offers Aid In Distributing Ration To Film Technicians Amid Coronavirus Crisis

Also read | When Sonam Kapoor's Sister Rhea Kapoor Talked About The Star's Cannes 2019 Looks

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.