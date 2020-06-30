Sonam Kapoor Ahuja & Anand Twin In White While Sharing Glimpse Of 'lockdown Evenings'

Recently, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her social media handle and gave a sneak peek into her lockdown evenings with hubby Anand Ahuja. In the adorable selfie, Anand Ahuja is seen posing while clicking the picture. Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped her arms around Anand. Sonam is seen following her skincare routine as the actor has applied a face mask. Instagramming the image, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote a caption, which read, "Lockdown evenings be like...... [with a laughing emoticon]". She further added, "also guess the face pack.. [with a relieved face emoticon]". The duo is seen twining as they picked a pair of white t-shirts. Scroll down to check out her post.

Sonam Kapoor's lockdown evening with hubby

It is not the first time when Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has added an adorable picture with Anand during the self-quarantine. The actor, who is currently in Delhi, has often treated her fans with some stunning pictures of the duo with quirky captions. Apart from giving a sneak-peek into their quarantine, recently in May, Sonam and Anand completed two years of marriage. Taking it to her Instagram, Sonam wrote a brief appreciation post for Anand. In the heartfelt caption, she adored Anand and expressed her love for him.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja marriage

Sonam Kapoor married a Delhi-based businessman, Anand, on May 8, 2018. Anand is also a fashion entrepreneur and is credited with starting the first multi-brand sneaker boutique in the country, VegNonVeg. Anand is also the founder of the clothing brand Bhane.

Sonam Kapoor's projects

Talking about the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor, directed by Abhishek Sharma. The rom-com marked the debut of popular South actor Dulquer Salmaan. The film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, was a debacle at the BO. Apart from this, Sonam's another 2019 release, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, also failed to attract footfalls at the cash registers. Though in recent times the actor has not announced any of her upcoming projects, it is speculated that the sequel of Veere Di Wedding is on cards.

