Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Stunning Outfits For Every Mood; See Pictures

Best known for her role as Neerja Bhanot in Neerja, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has been making waves in the Hindi film industry with her stellar performances over the years. The actor was last seen essaying the role of Zoya in the film The Zoya Factor. The Prem Ratan Dhan Payo actor is also known to set fashion goals with her sartorial choices. Sonam Kapoor knows how to dress for any occasion or mood. So here are five Sonam Kapoor’s photos for your every mood. Take a look:

Monsoon mood

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared beautiful stills of her dancing in the rain. The actor looks fantastic in these stills as she’s seen enjoying the showers and dancing amidst the downpour. She is seen wearing a blue kurti or a maxi dress while enjoying the showers.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Picture Posted By A Fan Club

Bored mood

To kill the boredom amid lockdown, Sonam Kapoor shared a series of pictures on the popular song ‘Bored in The House in The House Bored’. Though the actor seemed to have shared a throwback picture, it can be a perfect inspiration for those who are bored and want to while away their time while playing dress up. The actor is seen wearing a royal gown with stunning makeup and accessories. Fans can take a cue or two from this picture.

Wedding mood

For her wedding celebrations, Sonam Kapoor chose a beautiful Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit which had a delicate gold work on the border of the lehenga. She wore a dupatta that she paired with a heavily embroidered blouse. The actor kept her look purely traditional with a heavy gold choker, jhumkas and a maang teeka. For glam, she opted to have smokey eyes, well-defined brows and nude pink lip shade with touches of blush on her cheeks.

ALSO READ: Karisma Kapoor Receives An Adorable Birthday Wish From BFF Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Travel diaries

Sonam Kapoor donned a bright yellow ethnic dress for her photoshoot. What grabbed much attention was her white turtleneck inner. The actor teamed the outfit with white boots and minimal makeup.

Boss Lady mood

Sonam Kapoor donned a polka dot printed coordinate set for an event. She wore a blazer-style buttoned-down shirt and paired it with pants. The actor completed the look with black moccasins and black bag. For her glam, she sported a nude makeup look.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Popular Films That Fans Can Enjoy On Disney+ Hotstar

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's Movies That Had Her Stuck In A Love Triangle; 'Saawariya' To 'Raanjhanaa'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.