Sonam Kapoor Shares Adorable Throwback Picture Posted By A Fan Club

Sonam Kapoor recently shared an adorable throwback picture of herself along with a few others. During this time in lockdown, celebrities have taken the time to share some adorable and nostalgic posts. Actors have created an entire series out of old memories and similarly, Sonam Kapoor too has dug into the archives and shared an amazing picture from the past. Her fans were indeed delighted to see the picture as it features a very young Sonam Kapoor during her childhood days.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor Recalls The Day He Proposed To His Wife Sunita Kapoor; Shares Adorable Pic

Sonam Kapoor shares a throwback pic with Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan

Also Read | 'Want To Tag My 64-yr-old Mother In A Threat...': Rhea Kapoor Shares How To Identify Troll

Sonam Kapoor has shared a bunch of photographs - from her various photoshoots to several other projects. However, getting a throwback picture was something that delighted fans very much. The picture Sonam Kapoor shared is a monochrome picture of herself, Rhea Kapoor and Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor from their childhood days. In the picture, Sonam Kapoor stands at the right while Rhea Kapoor is on the left and a young Harsh Varrdhan is also towards the left watching something that Sonam Kapoor is holding. Sunita Kapoor too is in the picture holding young Harsh Varrdhan in her arms and striking an adorable pose while at it. The picture was originally shared by a fan page of Sonam Kapoor and the actor couldn’t help but share it on her stories. The picture was meant to be as a joyful throwback to Sonam Kapoor’s earlier days, as mentioned by the fan.

Also Read | Rhea Kapoor Mourns Demise Of Good Friend, Says 'Wish You Called More Often'

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the film The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan. The film did not manage to do well at the box office and also met with mixed responses from audiences. The Zoya Factor was originally based on a book written by Anuja Chauhan. The story speaks of an advertising executive who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team during the World Cup season. Besides that, Sonam Kapoor will be seen next in the Hindi remake of the film Blind, according to a news portal. Sonam Kapoor has also been included in the sequel for Veere Di Wedding which will have Kareena Kapoor Khan and several other actors starring in it, according to a news portal.

Also Read | Anil Kapoor And Sunita Kapoor Celebrate Their 36th Anniversary; See Adorable Pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.