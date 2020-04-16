Sonam Kapoor's Instagram Posts On COVID-19 Help Groups For Those Who Want To Help

Many Bollywood actors are taking to their social media handles to raise awareness about help groups that are working towards the betterment of society during the COVID-19 lockdown. Sonam Kapoor recently shared some important posts with respect to such support groups that are helping the needy like daily wage workers, street animals, and so on. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram posts that talk about these support groups that are lending a helping hand to the needy.

Sonam Kapoor's post on Bhiwandi's power loom workers

Sonam Kapoor shared a post for supporting the power loom workers in Bhiwandi. She started the post by saying that the situation there is almost like a famine, as the workers are left with no income and thus no food due to the COVID-19 lockdown. She shared the details of support groups that have stood up in these tough times to help these families. Take a look.

Sonam's post about Helping Hands Foundation

Sonam Kapoor shared a post about a foundation called Helping Hands Foundation, that provides protection to children by providing them with masks. The masks are also be distributed to healthcare heroes, social workers and all those people who are performing their duties during the COVID-19 crisis.

Sonam Kapoor's post for supporting daily wage workers

Sonam Kapoor shared a media release by Producers Guild of India who had set up a relief fund to aid the daily wage workers. Check out the official media release by the President of Producers Guild of India, Siddharth Roy Kapur, who also urged the whole film fraternity to donate to this relief fund so as to support daily wage workers.

Sonam Kapoor's post for animal welfare workers

Sonam Kapoor shared an official letter request by Maneka Gandhi, who is a PETA supporter and works for animal welfare, requesting all animal welfare groups to feed the strays as the street animals are having a tough time getting food during the lockdown.

Promo Image credit: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

