Sonam Kapoor Helps Pooja Dhingra Bake Banana Bread In This 'Zoom Baking' Date; See Pic

With a nationwide lockdown being imposed by the government of India, everyone, including Bollywood celebrities have resorted to virtually spending time with their beloved ones with the help of social media. The majority of Bollywood stars are quite active on social media amid the lockdown and keep posting pictures and videos of various activities of themselves indulging in various activities to kill their quarantine time.

From working out at home to putting their culinary skills to test, they leave no stones unturned to help fans keep boredom at bay. Recently, after Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and many other leading ladies, Sonam Kapoor also decided to brush up her culinary skills yet again, as she helped celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra bake banana bread.

Pooja Dhingra sought help from Sonam Kapoor for baking banana bread

Not so long ago, Sonam Kapoor had posted a picture of herself spending me-time in the kitchen by baking a chocolate walnut cake. Recently, the Neerja actor helped the celebrity chef Pooja Dhingra to bake some scrumptious banana bread over a video call amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Dhingra also took to her Instagram handle to share a couple of Insta stories flaunting her virtual 'Zoom baking' date with Sonam Kapoor.

In the first story posted by Pooja Dhingra, the owner of Le15 Patisserie flaunted all the ingredients needed to bake banana bread as she captioned the video clip writing, "Okay, finally doing this. Banana bread is being made, with the help of Sonam Kapoor." In the second video clip posted by her, Kapoor was seen accompanying her chef friend as Dhingra panned the camera at her. She captioned the story, "Zoom baking with Sonam Kapoor." Check out the posts below:

On the career front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen sharing the screen space with the Tollywood heartthrob Dulquer Salman in Abhishek Sharma romantic-comedy The Zoya Factor. However, the film failed to impress the audience and received a thumbs-down from the film critics too. However, Kapoor is reportedly in talks with a few filmmakers about her next film, but no official announcement about her upcoming project has been made as of yet.

