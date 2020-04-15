Sonam Kapoor And Vidya Vox Are BFFs And These Pictures Prove It

Sonam Kapoor is one of the popular actors in Bollywood. She is not only known for her amazing acting but also known for her stunning looks. The actor is quite active on her social media and she keeps sharing her gorgeous photoshoot photos with her fans. Sonam Kapoor also posts photos with her friends and family on social media. The Zoya Factor actor has also posted some beautiful pictures with the American YouTuber Vidya Vox. The actor also attended Vidya Vox's music show some time ago. Here are some of her photos with Vidya Vox.

Sonam Kapoor's photos with Vidya Vox

In this second photo of the post, Sonam Kapoor is seen spending some time with Vidya Vox. Sonam Kapoor is wearing a gorgeous peach colour outfit. The actor's captioned the image that Sonam finds libraries/bookstores the most romantic.

In this photo, Sonam Kapoor and her husband are seen talking to Vidya Vox. They are on the sets of Friends. Discover Los Angeles's official Instagram handle commented on the post saying 'Definitely an LA bucket list item: sitting on the FRIENDS couch'. Fans also commented with heart emojis on the Instagram post.

In this post, Sonam Kapoor mentioned that she loves Los Angeles. She has posted a pretty picture with Vidya Vox. The photo was taken in a library in LA. The post has gained over 220K likes on Instagram.

This image was clicked in The Last Bookstore that is located in Los Angels. Both celebrities look beautiful in the picture together. Sonam Kapoor mentioned in the caption how they were "geeking out" over books.

