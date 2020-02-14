The Debate
Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Style Golden Accessories In The Right Way

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor is hailed by various fashion enthusiasts for her sense of style. Have a look at a few instances when she rightly styled golden accessories

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is loved for the way she dresses up and carries herself.  She is known as the ultimnate fashionista in Bollywood. Here are a few instances when she aptly accessorized her look with golden jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor’s golden jewellery look

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

1.       Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing simple golden accessories here. She is wearing a simple neckpiece with a pendant. She is also wearing statement earrings. She has accessoriesed the look with a colourful top and a yellow skirt. Her hair has been pulled back neatly.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

2.       Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing heavy gold jewellery here. The jewellery set has a golden base with heavily precious stones. She has aptly paired the set with a beautiful and simple saree. She is also wearing a bangle and a ring which adds to the royal look. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

3.       Sonam Kapoor can be seen pulling off golden accessories with a western outfit here. She is wearing a white Tshirt beneath the heavy neckpiece. She is also wearing long golden earrings with the outfit. Her hair here has been tied back in a neat bun.

Read Times When Sonam Kapoor Rocked 'Smokey Eye' Look Like A Pro

Also read Valentine's Day: Trump's Former Press Secretary Offering Personalized Message For $199

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

4.       Sonam Kapoor is wearing a heavy choker here. The necklace is huge and is hence the main accessory for the outfit. She has skipped the earring and has also kept the makeup light. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

4.      Sonam Kapoor can be seen pulling off another traditional gold set here. She is wearing a traditional heavy gold jewellery with a lehenga. The jewellery is giving her attire a royal look.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Read Sonam Kapoor's Outfits That Can Be Perfect For Indian Bridesmaids

Also read Sonam Kapoor's Pictures That Give A Glimpse Of Her Beautiful Bond With Rhea Kapoor

 

 

