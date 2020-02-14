Sonam Kapoor Knows How To Style Golden Accessories In The Right Way

Sonam Kapoor is loved for the way she dresses up and carries herself. She is known as the ultimnate fashionista in Bollywood. Here are a few instances when she aptly accessorized her look with golden jewellery.

Sonam Kapoor’s golden jewellery look

1. Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing simple golden accessories here. She is wearing a simple neckpiece with a pendant. She is also wearing statement earrings. She has accessoriesed the look with a colourful top and a yellow skirt. Her hair has been pulled back neatly.

2. Sonam Kapoor can be seen wearing heavy gold jewellery here. The jewellery set has a golden base with heavily precious stones. She has aptly paired the set with a beautiful and simple saree. She is also wearing a bangle and a ring which adds to the royal look.

3. Sonam Kapoor can be seen pulling off golden accessories with a western outfit here. She is wearing a white Tshirt beneath the heavy neckpiece. She is also wearing long golden earrings with the outfit. Her hair here has been tied back in a neat bun.

4. Sonam Kapoor is wearing a heavy choker here. The necklace is huge and is hence the main accessory for the outfit. She has skipped the earring and has also kept the makeup light.

4. Sonam Kapoor can be seen pulling off another traditional gold set here. She is wearing a traditional heavy gold jewellery with a lehenga. The jewellery is giving her attire a royal look.

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

