Sonam Kapoor Can Inspire You To Balance Your Look With Accessories, See Pics

Sonam Kapoor is one of the Bollywood divas who is known for her experimental fashion choices. Be it the ramp or the red carpet, the actor has always turned heads with her gorgeous outfits and trendy styling. However, no outfit is complete without accessories. Therefore, here are some looks of Sonam Kapoor to take inspiration from to accessorise your outfit.

Keeping it minimal yet chic

Sonam Kapoor wore a beautiful black gown for a promotional event. The actor pulled off a sweetheart neck and puffed sleeve gown gracefully. She accessorised her look with a minimal chained neckpiece that highlighted her collar bones and neck. She also wore small earrings with the neckpiece to complete the look.

Small detailings make a balanced look

Sonam Kapoor carried a dramatic eye makeup look with a pantsuit ensemble for an event. However, what made Sonam Kapoor's outfit complete was the accessories. A layered neckpiece on her turtle neck t-shirt and an array of rings made her look stunning and complete.

Make it indo-western with right accessories

Sonam Kapoor carried a pantsuit for another photoshoot. Interestingly, the actor made a western outfit go all Indo-western with a chunky neckpiece and a bindi. She also wore small earrings and several rings to complete the look.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor shows how to pull off knee-length skirts right in these pics

Hoop earrings are a saviour

Sonam Kapoor, in the below picture, is seen pulling off a simple look with no makeup. But the look doesn't seem to be dull as she wore hoop earrings to style it right. Sonam Kapoor wore a blue polka dot pantsuit and completed the look with gold hoop earrings.

Also Read| When Sridevi painted Sonam Kapoor's still from 'Saawariya'

Dainty jewellery is all you need to doll up

Sonam Kapoor donned a casual look with grey blazer and bottoms. The actor accessorised the look with dainty earrings, rings, and a cross-body bag.

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's "geek and taklu" picture winning hearts

Also Read| Sonam Kapoor oozes oodles of glamour in THESE black outfits

Image Courtesy: Sonam Kapoor Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.