'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo' Jodi Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor Lose About 300k Instagram Followers

Netizens have started bashing actors over the topic of nepotism. Popular stars Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, who appeared together in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015, are the latest to be caught in the middle of this controversy. Both the stars have lost a huge chunk of followers on social media platforms over the same.

Salman Khan, Sonam Kapoor lose followers on Instagram

Salman Khan is one of the most followed Indian actors on Instagram. He had more than 34 million followers on the social media platform. But in the past few days, the number has fallen down as he lost more than 300k followers. As per a report by an online platform, Salman recently touched 34 million but since June 16, 2020, he has lost around 400k users. He currently has 33.6 million followers on Instagram. The Dabangg star is behind Akshay Kumar on Instagram and is ahead of Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and others.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been quite active on Instagram too. She had 29 million+ followers on the social media platform. However, same as her Prem Ratan Dhan Payo co-star Salman Khan, she has also lost many followers in the past few days. According to a report by an online platform, Sonam had 29.2 million+ followers on Instagram but since June 16, she has lost more than 300K users. Her current number of followers stands at 28.9 million. The Neerja actor is behind Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, and others on Instagram in terms of followers.

Bollywood celebs losing followers

Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja are not the only actors who have lost followers on Instagram. Alia Bhatt and Ananya Panday’s number of followers have also fallen down with the former losing more than 500k and the latter losing 70k+ on the social media platform. The nepotism topic has caught heat after the untimely demise of rising star Sushant Singh Rajput, who committed suicide on June 14, 2020. He was found hanging from the ceiling at his apartment in Bandra, Mumbai.

News started doing the rounds on the internet that the late actor was considered as an outsider in Bollywood and the industry favours star kids. It created a rage among netizens who then detached themselves from celebs who have a filmy background. Kangana Ranaut also shared a video in which she lashed out on Bollywood awards functions and people for not applauding Sushant Singh Rajput's work. Kangana garnered support from netizens as she gained millions of followers on Instagram.

