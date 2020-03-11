Tweets On Sonam Kapoor's Memorable Red Carpet Looks That Are Too Hilarious To Miss

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has always managed to impress her fans every time she stepped on the red carpet. However, with the compliments, also come the dreadful trolls. Almost every time she steps on the red carpet, netizens make memes about her outfit.

However, Sonam Kapoor has managed to stay unfazed by all the jokes and trolls thrown at her. In the past, she has even shared those memes herself. She has always managed to take these trolls positively and come back on the red carpet even stronger.

During a previous interview with Rhea Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor's stylist and fashionista sister, she said that no one cares about these trolls. Rhea even went on to say that if a person feels comfortable and beautiful in an outfit then they should go ahead with it. She said that if one feels good in an outfit then that is all that matters always.

Sonam Kapoor's red carpet looks that led to hilarious tweets:

Ab wheat base mein bhi pic.twitter.com/uZ5Vbrgv4z — KudRatty Biryani (@YearOfRat) May 2, 2017

Sonam Kapoor's Cannes outfit looks like its from a collection called 'Raita Fail Gaya' pic.twitter.com/JfCJxt6mQW — Amit (@Goddamittt) May 16, 2016

Sonam Kapoor spotted wearing a Rumali Roti at Cannes pic.twitter.com/efXv7NaZSE — Avinash Iyer (@IyerAvin) May 15, 2016

