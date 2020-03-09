Sonam Kapoor's Crackling Chemistry With Popular Bollywood Actors On Screen; Check List

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor. The actor debuted in Bollywood with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. In a decade long career, she has featured in movies like Delhi-6, Veere Di Wedding, Neerja, among others. Besides her acting prowess, Sonam Kapoor is famous among the moviegoers for her onscreen pairing. Here are five movies that grabbed the eyeballs for its crackling chemistry.

Best onscreen pairing of Sonam Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor debuted together with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya. Although the movie could not work wonders at the box office, the crackling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor was the talking point. Meanwhile, the two reunited for Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju, where their playful chemistry was appreciated.

Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor

Imran Khan and Sonam Kapoor were seen together in Punit Malhotra's I Hate Luv Storys. The movie released in 2010 was reported to be one of Sonam Kapoor's highest-grossing movies and helped garner the actor a loyal fanbase. The actor's chemistry with Imran Khan was appreciated by the critics and moviegoers.

Dhanush and Sonam Kapoor

Popular Tamil actor Dhanush made his Bollywood debut with Anand L. Rai's Raanjhanaa. The movie, starring Dhanush, Sonam Kapoor, and Abhay Deol in the lead, narrates the tale of two inter-religious lovers. The movie released in 2013 was a big hit and Dhanush's chemistry with Sonam Kapoor was appreciated by the critics and the audiences alike.

Sonam Kapoor and Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sonam Kapoor played the role of a Delhi couple- Mohit Chaddha and Mayera Sehgal in romantic-comedy Bewakoofiyaan. The Nupur Asthana directorial released in 2013 but was a debacle at the box office. However, the two were appreciated for the chemistry they shared.

Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor

In Pakistani television actor Fawad Khan's debut movie, he was paired alongside Sonam Kapoor. The movie reportedly is the remake of the 1999 film Khoobsurat. The new version of the film was a big hit, so was Sonam Kapoor's chemistry with Fawad Khan.

