Sonam Kapoor Reacts To Trolls Over Firecrackers Post; Netizens Still Not Convinced

Bollywood News

As Sonam Kapoor said there was a time and place for everything over being trolled for post on firecrackers during '9pm-9mins' initiative, netizens reacted.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor reacts to trolls over firecrackers post; netizens still not convinced

Expressing one’s strong opinions on Twitter often exposes one to the risk of being trolled. Sonam K Ahuja, known to take a strong stand on various topics, is often at the receiving end of trolls over some of her posts. After leaving netizens divided post coming out in support of Kanika Kapoor over COVID-19 diagnosis, or defending her father Anil Kapoor’s picture with Dawood Ibrahim, this time it was her unhappiness over firecrackers being burst during the ‘9pm-9 minutes’ initiative to light lamps, candle,  torches or mobile flashlights in the fight against COVID-19, that got netizens involved.

READ: Sonam Kapoor And Ashoke Pandit Engage In A War Of Words On Twitter Over 'Cracker-bursting'

As the actor vented out about animals ‘freaking out’ with ‘morons’ bursting firecrackers in South Delhi, her husband Anand Ahuja’s locality, the Saawariya star even got into an intense discussion with Ashoke Pandit. The filmmaker said that people were only celebrating while questioning the controversy over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Sonam replied that the PM had not asked one to burst firecrackers and added that social distancing was a musT, irrespective of their religion.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Unhappy Over Crackers Troubling Animals; Netizens Post Her Throwback Pics

Many netizens posted pictures of her Diwali celebrations where Anil Kapoor was bursting firecrackers, and asked if animals were not troubled by the firecrackers then.

Sonam also responded to some of the trolls. She shared how Ashoke Pandit had disagreed with her politely, but she called one troll a ‘creep.’ She also replied that she was his behan (sister) and urged him to do his job, instead of being a troll.

Responding to a netizen who posted the Kapoor family Diwali pics, Sonam was glad about seeing ‘common sense’ but wrote that ‘there was a time and place for everything.’

Here are the reactions:

However, netizens were not convinced and asked if the dogs are hurt on the basis of place and time.

Sonam also shared a quote from Mark Twain, about not arguing with ‘stupid people’ as they drag one down to their ‘level’ and beat them with experience.

READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sonam Kapoor's Unforgettable Throwback Picture

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in Delhi at her husband Anand Ahuja’s house to self-quarantine after her return from London. The actor and her father Anil Kapoor have pledged contributions to various initiatives like the Mahashtra CM’s fund, PM-CARES and to support the daily wage workers of the industry.

READ: Sonam Kapoor Reveals One App She Cannot Live Without, And It's Not Twitter Or Instagram

 

 

First Published:
