Sonam Kapoor reacts to trolls over firecrackers post; netizens still not convinced

Expressing one’s strong opinions on Twitter often exposes one to the risk of being trolled. Sonam K Ahuja, known to take a strong stand on various topics, is often at the receiving end of trolls over some of her posts. After leaving netizens divided post coming out in support of Kanika Kapoor over COVID-19 diagnosis, or defending her father Anil Kapoor’s picture with Dawood Ibrahim, this time it was her unhappiness over firecrackers being burst during the ‘9pm-9 minutes’ initiative to light lamps, candle, torches or mobile flashlights in the fight against COVID-19, that got netizens involved.

There was complete peace and quite, and now the birds ,dogs and sirens are freaking out in south Delhi because some morons decided to burst fire crackers tonight. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

People are bursting crackers. Just FYI . They dogs are freaking out. Do people think it’s Diwali? I’m so confused. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 5, 2020

As the actor vented out about animals ‘freaking out’ with ‘morons’ bursting firecrackers in South Delhi, her husband Anand Ahuja’s locality, the Saawariya star even got into an intense discussion with Ashoke Pandit. The filmmaker said that people were only celebrating while questioning the controversy over the Tablighi Jamaat congregation. Sonam replied that the PM had not asked one to burst firecrackers and added that social distancing was a musT, irrespective of their religion.

Ashokeji we are all lighting candles in solidarity. But to burst crackers is not what our honoured @PMOIndia asked us to do. You can tell me if I’m wrong. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

I’m not ‘beating’ around the bush. Like I said, Social distancing is a must. And ANYONE not following that whether they are Hindu or Muslim or Christian or Sikh is wrong. https://t.co/RQqzlIASBp — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

Many netizens posted pictures of her Diwali celebrations where Anil Kapoor was bursting firecrackers, and asked if animals were not troubled by the firecrackers then.

Sonam also responded to some of the trolls. She shared how Ashoke Pandit had disagreed with her politely, but she called one troll a ‘creep.’ She also replied that she was his behan (sister) and urged him to do his job, instead of being a troll.

At least @ashokepandit ji is polite and has good intentions. This man is a creep. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

I’m not your behan dude.. go do your job instead of being a troll. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

Responding to a netizen who posted the Kapoor family Diwali pics, Sonam was glad about seeing ‘common sense’ but wrote that ‘there was a time and place for everything.’

I’m so glad you see common sense. That there is a time and place for everything. ❤️ https://t.co/lgedwh7Adt — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

Here are the reactions:

However, netizens were not convinced and asked if the dogs are hurt on the basis of place and time.

Were these crackers emitting oxygen? Had you ensured the safety of dogs? Don't try to defend the indefensible. It's okay to have an opinion but sheer hypocrisy is not fine 😊 — Himanjali Gautam (@sweetnyasa) April 6, 2020

So, dogs scare based on time and place of crackers being burst ? — 🚩 (@Islam_reformer) April 6, 2020

And you will decide what that time and place is for the entire country? Incase you have forgotten Indians are joyful people. They had their firecrackers out because they celebrated the hope of a safer happier future. You are just a damp squib! — Rami Niranjan Desai (@ramindesai) April 6, 2020

दीवाली के टाइम कुत्ते पटाखे से डरते नही क्या? — How Dare You Isolated Monk ? (@IsolatedMonk) April 6, 2020

Sonam also shared a quote from Mark Twain, about not arguing with ‘stupid people’ as they drag one down to their ‘level’ and beat them with experience.

Never argue with stupid people, they will drag you down to their level and then beat you with experience.

Mark Twain — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) April 6, 2020

Meanwhile, Sonam is currently in Delhi at her husband Anand Ahuja’s house to self-quarantine after her return from London. The actor and her father Anil Kapoor have pledged contributions to various initiatives like the Mahashtra CM’s fund, PM-CARES and to support the daily wage workers of the industry.

