Robbie Williams Reveals He Met His Wife After Sleeping With A Drug Dealer; Details Inside

Robbie Williams is a British pop star who is known for his songs like Candy, Angels, and Let me Entertain You. Recently, in an interview with a leading daily, Robbie Williams opened up about his personal life. Speaking with the interviewer, Robbie talked about how he ended up with his spouse Ayda Field. Read on to know more about what the Candy singer had to say.

Robbie Williams talks about his wife

Reportedly, singer Robbie Williams said that he met his wife and actor Ayda Field after sleeping with his drug dealer. William, 45, recalling his first meeting with Ayda said that he met her soon after his drug dealer, with whom he had slept, had left. His wife said that his first impression on her was that of a Dickensian pop star that is holed up in his mansion, and said that she felt his living conditions were quite sad. She also stated that she had no idea of Robbie’s relationship with his drug dealer and had not noticed that the singer had a substance abuse problem.

The couple went on to mention that the two had a rocky yet electric start, and the two felt electric when they had met. Robbie stated that he was able to realise his feelings for his then to-be wife because of an actor friend, Cameron Diaz. Williams talked about how one day he had bumped into Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore, and started talking about this one person with whom he had just broken up and it was Diaz who made him realize that it is not over yet. Together Robbie and Ayda had three children -Teddy, Charlton and Colette.

