Jennifer Aniston & 'The Morning Show' Team Slam Critics After The Show's Critical Backlash

The Morning Show, also known as Morning Wars in Australia and Indonesia, is an American drama web television series. It features Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and Steve Carell in the lead roles.

The show was premiered on Apple TV+, and it failed to impress the critics. After receiving a backlash, here is what the cast that includes Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, and the team of the show have to say.

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s response to the critical backlash

After Apple’s The Morning Show opened to somewhat lukewarm reviews in the month of November, the team of the show blamed it on the critics. They accused them of being biased against the tech firm. Recently at a conference, the makers and cast of the drama series were reportedly seen talking about some of its less favourable reviews.

They said that when those reviews came in, they did not know what show they were watching, and the team felt that the critics were just ‘nuts’. Mimi Leader, the producing director of the show said that he just felt that there were a lot of Apple haters who wanted Apple to fail, thus the show was opened to such a lukewarm welcome. One of the leading critics Daniel Fienberg asked a question to Leder and it garnered a hilarious response from Witherspoon.

He asked whether Leder still thinks that the critics who gave it a bad review were just a bunch of haters who want to see Apple fail. It manages to make Witherspoon laugh onstage.

Leder responded to this by saying no and added that he thinks they were a new show and that he is really glad and happy that people have responded to the show so powerfully and with such great vigour. The makers have announced the second season of the show, and it will be titled ‘It’s Chaos’. Fans of the actors are eagerly waiting to see how the second season will perform.

