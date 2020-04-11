Sonam Kapoor And Other Celebs Who Learnt How To Bake During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Most people are cooped up in their homes amid the COVID-19 lockdown. This includes celebs, such as Kartik Aaryan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. During the COVID-19 lockdown, many celebs have taken to persuing new hobbies. Some celebs have donned the chef hats and have started cooking and learning new recipes. Actors such as Sonam Kapoor, Anushka Sharma and many others have now learnt how to bake.

Celebs who baked cakes during the Coronavirus lockdown

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor recently baked a chocolate walnut cake at her home. Sonam Kapoor baked the cafe for her family and later, even her mother took to social media to appreciate her cooking.

Anushka Sharma

[Annushka Sharma Instagram]

Anushka Sharma recently tired to bake a chocolate cake for her father on his birthday. She even shared a photo of the cake on her Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone

[Deepika Padukone Instagram]

The above photo showcases the different dishes that Deepika Padukone made during the COVID-19 lockdown. The actor also baked a delicious looking sponge cake during her free time.

Kartik Aaryan

Kartik Aayran recently baked a birthday cake/biscuit for his sister's birthday. While Kartik Aaryan started off trying to make a cake, the actor confessed the end result was more of a large biscuit. He also talked about the positive side of the lockdown, as he got to celebrate his sister's birthday for the first time in 7 years.

