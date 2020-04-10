Sonam Kapoor bakes chocolate walnut cake during self-quarantine

Amid the coronavirus lockdown where Bollywood stars are spending time doing constructive things like doing mundane household chores, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is spending quality time with family in New Delhi and baked chocolate walnut cake which will leave you craving for more. But due to the unavailability of the main ingredient, Sonam seems to get upset.

Spending quarantine while baking a cake

The 'Veere Di Wedding' star shared a picture on her Instagram where she can be seen diligently working to bake a yummy chocolate cake. While the actress was in full swing to bake a cake, it seems that she forgot to check the main ingredient behind making it, 'chocolates.' Amid the lockdown, this left Sonam upset until a leading foodservice distributor came to her help and delivered some "amazing quality chocolate" at her doorstep.

The actress thanked the company for their last-minute help and also tagged miss Devi for organizing the things.

Since lockdown, Sonam has been treating her fans with beautiful pictures and videos of her quarantine period. The actress recently shared a sneak-peek of the lunch she had prepared for the family and expressed her sadness over missing her sister, Rhea Kapoor. She added while tagging sister Rhea that when this lockdown gets over, she wants to get into the shoes of a chef and cook for their friends.

Sonam Kapoor's take on 'Msakali 2.O'

While Rahman, Prasoon Joshi, and director Mehra slammed the remixed version on Twitter, Sonam Kapoor without actually reacting or breaking her silence on the controversy took a slight dig at the T-Series' song. Sonam retweeted the makers' tweets and also "LIKED" director Hansal Mehta's tweet who called it an "awful, ear-shattering #Masakali version." Hansal also stressed: "This 'recreation' of old songs can stop if the public rejects them."

