Sonam Kapoor Apologises To Fan For Marrying Anand Ahuja; Know Why

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja broke a lot of hearts after she tied the knot with her boyfriend, now-husband Anand Ahuja. She got married in Mumbai in 2018. Recently, she was seen in an Instagram live video with an entertainment portal. While on it, one of her fans claimed that he cried a lot after he saw Sonam’s wedding post. Here is what happened on the live chat.

Sonam Kapoor’s fan says he cried a lot after her wedding; here is how she reacted

During an Instagram live chat, Sonam Kapoor spoke to a fan who said that he cried a lot after hearing about the marriage. Sonam on the live chat expressed an “aww” and went on to say “I am sorry”. Other than this, she was also asked about how she met Anand Ahuja and how their love story started. Here what Sonam Kapoor had to say.

Sonam Kapoor expressed the story by saying “I met him (Anand) when I was promoting 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo' and my friend was trying to set me up with his best friend, and instead I spoke to him the whole evening and he added me on Facebook after that evening and then he started talking and that’s how we met.”

For the people who do not know much about Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja, he is a Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married on May 8, 2018 in Mumbai. Many of the leading stars from the industry were seen at the ceremony. On the professional front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor opposite Dulquer Salmaan in the film. She will next star in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Blind' remake

