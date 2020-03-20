Sonam Kapoor Confirms Joining Hands With Sujoy Ghosh For 'Blind' Remake

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor, who was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's rom-com The Zoya Factor, took a break for a while as there was no update about her upcoming projects. But recently, Sonam Kapoor spilled the beans around her next project with a leading entertainment portal. If the report published by the same portal is to be believed then Sonam Kapoor will soon roll up for the Hindi remake of Blind.

Sonam Kapoor confirms her next project - 'Blind'

Interestingly, during a chit-chat with an entertainment portal, Sonam Kapoor confirmed that she is quite excited to collaborate with filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh for the Hindi remake of Blind. Giving an insight into the shooting schedule of the film, Sonam Kapoor went on to say that the shoot will begin from June 2020. Due to the outbreak of Coronavirus COVID-19, many Bollywood projects are on hold. Referring to the same, Sonam Kapoor elaborated that hopefully by that time, this will blow over.

"It is happening in June, I am excited to work on it", says Sonam Kapoor

Unveiling more details, Sonam Kapoor also revealed that a portion of the film will be shot in London. The report has also quoted the Neerja actor speaking about the sequel to her 2018's hit film Veere Di Wedding. However, ignoring the question she mentioned that Rhea Kapoor can answer that better, states the report.

For the unversed, Blind is a South-Korean, action-drama film, released in 2011. Many reports surfing online speculates that critically acclaimed actor Vikrant Massey will also play a pivotal character in the film. Apart from that, it is also rumoured that the upcoming Hindi remake will mark the directorial debut of Sujoy Ghosh's assistant Shome Makhija. Reportedly, the thriller-drama will be bankrolled jointly by Sujoy Ghosh and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

The story of Blind revolves around a visually impaired girl, who was a former student at the police academy. The twist in the story comes when she becomes the sole witness of a hit and run case. Later, in a series of events, she helps the cops to solve some mysterious murders.

