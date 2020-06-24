Sonam Kapoor's 'Padman': Popular Songs From The Inspirational Film

Sonam Kapoor is one of the popular names in Bollywood. She featured in the biographical film Padman in 2018. She played the role of Pari Walia in the film. The cast of the movie also included Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. Padman was inspired by Arunachalam Muruganantham's life, who is a social activist and entrepreneur from Tamil Nadu. The film was the tenth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2018. R Balki's film also had some great songs. Take a look at some of the songs from Padman.

Songs from Padman

Hu Ba Hu

Hu Ba Hu is a motivational song from the film. The song is sung and composed by Amit Trivedi. The lyrics of the song are written by Kausar Munir. Hu Ba Hu has gained over 3 million views on YouTube. The song features Akshay Kumar and Sonam Kapoor. The song shows the journey of Laxmikant Chauhan's life (Akshay Kumar). Hu Ba Hu released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel on January 4, 2018.

Aaj Se Teri

Aaj Se Teri is a romantic song sung by Arijit Singh and composed by Amit Trivedi. The beautiful song is penned by Kausar Munir. Aaj Se Teri received over 107 million views on YouTube. The song starts during Laxmikant Chauhan's marriage. The song features Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte. The song also brings out Laxmikant Chauhan's character traits.

Saale Sapne

The song is sung by Mohit Chauhan and composed by Amit Trivedi. The backing vocals are sung by Rajiv Sundaresan and Suhas Sawant. The song features Sonam Kapoor and Akshay Kumar. The motivational song has received over 3 million views on YouTube. The song plays when Laxmikant Chauhan starts to create a machine that can make affordable sanitary pads. The song is written by Kausar Munir. Akshay Kumar had to learn the whole process of how the machine works and Arunachalam Muruganantham taught the actor how to use it.

The Pad Man Song

The song is sung by Mika Singh and the addition vocals are sung by Pragati Joshi, Deepti Rege and Mayuri Kudalkar. The title song of the film received over 6 million views on YouTube. The Pad Man Song released on December 25, 2017. The song went immensely viral on social media after its release.

