Sonam Kapoor's Movies That Had Her Stuck In A Love Triangle; 'Saawariya' To 'Raanjhanaa'

Sonam Kapoor is one of the popular names in the Hindi film Industry. Over the years, she has been seen in fan favourite movies like Delhi-6, Raanjhanaa, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag and Veere Di Wedding. Most of her films have been love stories that are loved by fans for the storyline. In a lot of these movies, Sonam is seen in a love triangle. Here is a list of films in which Sonam Kapoor was seen in a love triangle.

Sonam Kapoor's films with a love triangle

Raanjhanaa

Raanjhanaa is a 2013 film that stars Dhanush in the lead role opposite Sonam Kapoor. This love story is helmed by Aanand L. Rai and the story is written by Himanshu Sharma. This film is loved by fans for its love story and the efforts Dhanush goes through to win his love. In this film, Dhanush and Sonam fall in love during their teenage years but Sonam moves away and moves on and falls in love with a fellow college student leader, Akram Zaidi played by Abhay Deol.

Saawariya

Saawariya is a film produced and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. This film is based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story titled White Nights. This film marked the debut film of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor. In this film, Ranbir is seen in the role of a singer who falls in love with Sonam Kapoor. But Sonam is in love with Imman, played by Salman Khan. Ranbir tries to win her heart but she falls in love with Salman's character.

Aisha

Aisha is a 2010 film which starred Sonam Kapoor, Abhay Deol, Lisa Haydon, Arunoday Singh and Amrita Puri in pivotal roles. In this film, Sonam Kapoor is trying to set up her friends with one another and is trying to medal in everyone's lives. This starts a lot of confusion and people who did not have to fall in love fall for each other. Sonam's character realizes that her meddling has caused all the chaos where someone else loves her but she does not love that person. The film is directed by Rajshree Ojha.

Dolly Ki Doli

Dolly Ki Doli is a 2015 film where Dolly's role is played by Sonam. She is a con woman in the movie. She marries unsuspecting men and on the wedding night runs away with all their money. The film shows one police officer who and the two disgruntled grooms working together on catching this con artist. The love triangle in this film is hilarious and will make you laugh a lot.

